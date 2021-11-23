The Salida school board is accepting letters of interest for two open board seats.
During the Nov. 2 general election no candidates ran for director in District 5, a press release stated.
The resignation of at-large seat holder Joel McBride at the Nov. 9 board meeting opened up another seat on the board.
To be eligible for appointment, a candidate must be a registered elector of the school district.
For the District 5 seat, a registrant must also be a resident of that district.
School district maps can be found at http://salida.ss13.sharpschool.com/about_the_district/board_of_education.
Appointees will serve until the next regular biennial election in November 2023, at which time a successor will be elected to fill the remainder of the unexpired term.
Those interested in being considered for appointment to the board should submit a letter by 5 p.m. Dec. 7 to school board secretary Kim LeTourneau at 627 Oak St. in Salida with a statement of interest and qualifications.
The school board will interview prospective candidates at a public meeting Dec. 14.
For more information contact Kim LeTourneau at 719-530-5225.
