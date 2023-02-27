The 80 or so annual missions performed by Chaffee County’s volunteer search and rescue teams is the subject of the next Central Colorado Humanists Sunday Science program at 10 a.m. March 5 at the Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave.
Bill Sample, a member of the Chaffee County Search and Rescue South team, will presenting a multi-media look at the team’s missions, equipment, technology and planning, a press release stated.
The county’s all-volunteer north and south teams work under the sheriff’s office and are funded primarily by donations and grants.
Sample’s presentation will include information on new technology made possible by recent technological advancements. Other team members also will be available for questions and discussion.
Sample worked as an avionics systems engineer for 38 years designing electronics for aircraft and space vehicles. In his seven years on the Search and Rescue South team, he has served on hiking teams, is part of the incident command team rotation, manages communication equipment, flies unmanned aerial vehicle missions and manages the UAV team. He has designed custom hardware and software to supplement the capabilities of the team’s UAVs.
Doors will open at 9:30 a.m.
A discussion will follow the talk. Admission is free and the public is invited. Masks are not required but are welcome.
