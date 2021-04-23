Equity markets finished lower on Thursday, reversing Wednesday’s rally.
Positive economic data were offset by concerns around stretched sentiment and the possibility of higher capital gains taxes.
Stocks reacted negatively to reports that President Biden is planning to hike the capital gains tax rate to 39.6 percent for those earning $1 million or more, up from 20 percent currently.
European markets were positive as the vaccine rollout ramps up, while Asian markets closed mixed.
The materials and technology sectors lagged, oil was little changed, and long-term government bond yields fell, reflecting a cautious tone in the markets.
News on the economic front continues to be positive, reflecting the benefit of increased vaccinations and the reopening of the economy.
Applications for state unemployment benefits (jobless claims) released this morning totaled 547,000, falling more than expected to a fresh pandemic low.
While this weekly data tends to be volatile, the downward trend in jobless claims so far in April, combined with last month’s sizable payroll gains and job openings, points to a labor-market recovery that’s strengthening.
Earnings announcements paint a positive picture for demand and corporate profits, with results exceeding estimates.
However, the 11 percent market rally since the beginning of the year has set a high bar for companies to clear.
