Chaffee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jonathan Ray Yarborough, 47, of Poncha Springs, Sept. 25, on a charge of violation of a restraining order. He was held in lieu of $750 bail.
Aaron Stanley Jewell, 38, of Buena Vista, was arrested Sept. 23, on a charge of knowingly possessing a vehicle equipped with a red or blue light. He was released on a summons.
Stardust Angelene Lamm, 32, of Salida, was arrested Sept. 22, on charges of unlawful possession with intent to distribute, first degree introducing contraband and possession of contraband in the first degree. She was held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Karmen Maris Cole, 31, of Salida, was arrested Sept. 22, on charges of violation of a restraining order and failure to appear. She was released on a summons.
William Harold Barrett, 26, of Moffat, was arrested Sept. 20, on a warrant charging two counts of failure to appear. He was released on a summons.
Daniel Spencer Swenson, 44, of Moffat, was arrested Sept. 18 on charges of two counts of child abuse, resisting arrest, two counts of passing on the left when prohibited, reckless driving, failure to obey a traffic control signal (stop light), eluding or attempting to elude a police officer, failure to obey official traffic devices, driving a vehicle without a valid license, and two counts of reckless endangerment. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.