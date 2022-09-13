Chaffee County Public Health announced it now has both the Pfizer and Moderna bivalent COVID-19 booster and is scheduling appointments for upcoming clinics as well as a special all-day immunization clinic Wednesday at the Touber Building, 448 E. First St. in Salida.

Appointments can be made for regular clinic days and times by calling 719-539-4510 and for the special clinic by registering at https://chaffeecounty-Sep14.rsvpify.com. Reservations are required, according to a press release.

