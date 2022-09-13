Chaffee County Public Health announced it now has both the Pfizer and Moderna bivalent COVID-19 booster and is scheduling appointments for upcoming clinics as well as a special all-day immunization clinic Wednesday at the Touber Building, 448 E. First St. in Salida.
Appointments can be made for regular clinic days and times by calling 719-539-4510 and for the special clinic by registering at https://chaffeecounty-Sep14.rsvpify.com. Reservations are required, according to a press release.
The newly updated COVID-19 Pfizer booster is for people 12 and older and the Moderna is for ages 18. Both provide protection against the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants.
Monkeypox vaccine available
Chaffee County Public Health also has secured the JYNNEOS vaccine that can be used to protect against the monkeypox virus, or MPV. Currently, the following eligibility criteria are being used to administer the JYNNEOS vaccine:
Anyone who has had close physical contact with someone who has MPV in the last 14 days.
Anyone (any sexual orientation or gender-identity) who:
Has had multiple sexual partners in the last 14 days, or
Has had sexual partners they did not previously know in the last 14 days, or
Has had close physical contact with other people in a venue where anonymous or group sex may occur.
Was diagnosed with gonorrhea or syphilis in past three months, or
Who already uses or is eligible for HIV PrEP (medication to prevent HIV (Truvado or Descovy or Apretude)
Who engages in commercial and/or transactional sex (sex in exchange for money, shelter, food and other goods or needs)
Anyone identified by public health as a known high-risk contact of someone who has monkeypox.
Chaffee County Public Health recently launched a free mobile health clinic providing harm reduction programming, STI/HIV testing and pathways to treatment, wound care and other public health services. This clinic, Chaffee Community Clinic, is in Salida from noon- 4 p.m. Mondays at the Methodist Church, 228 E. Fourth St., and in Buena Vista from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday at the BV Community Center, 715 E. Main St.
Public Health will now offer the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 bivalent booster as well as the JYNNEOS MPV vaccine on site while supplies last.
Chaffee County Public Health has also secured the state’s vaccine bus for the upcoming months. The bus will travel around the county and will have the suite of COVID-19 vaccines as well as MPV. It does not sound like it will be offering flu shots this year, Chaffee County Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom said.
Carlstrom said influenza has been detected in Chaffee County, and her department has this year’s flu vaccine in stock. Appointments can be made by calling 719-539-4510. Several additional flu shot clinics will be offered throughout fall.
“This is a very crucial time to protect the health of our county, and as respiratory illness season gets underway, we want to make sure that the public knows where to go to easily access immunizations as well as other public health services,” Carlstrom said.
“We hope that people utilize Chaffee Community Clinic or the vaccine bus to get their public health needs met, especially if our traditional clinics haven’t met needs or presented barriers.”
