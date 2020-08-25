Salida’s Rick Shovald used five birdies on the front-nine Sunday to win the Chaffee County Open’s championship flight by four strokes. Shovald shot a two-day gross score of 144 to win the championship, shooting a 76 Saturday and then a 68 Sunday.
“I couldn’t miss an iron,” Shovald said. “It felt like everything was at the flag. On the front nine, I think everything was within five feet (of the hole).”
Shovald certainly started the day hot with birdies on holes 3, 4, 5, 8 and 9 to shoot a 31 on the front nine Sunday. He shot a 37 on the back nine, but didn’t take the lead until the last few holes.
“I probably had it won until the last three holes,” Eagle’s Scott Patterson, said. “Then I had a ball get stuck in a pine tree. I think I had the lead until then.”
While Patterson struggled at the end, Shovald gained six strokes on him in the last three holes to finish on top.
“It feels great,” Shovald said. “I got lucky and got to play with good friends today and yesterday too.”
Mike Cooper finished second in the championship flight with a 147 while John Altar and Patterson tied for third at 148.
In the president’s flight, Mason Dotter knocked 11 strokes off of his Saturday score to pass golfer after golfer and win the flight with a 153. Dotter shot a 71 on Sunday. “I tip my hat to Mason; he had the round of his life today,” Josh Bechtel said. Bechtel tied Nick Lusero for second in the president’s flight at 155, with both golfers shooting a 78 and then a 77.
“I still shot as good as I can shoot,” Bechtel said. “It was a mental grind for me. On the back nine I struggled to hold on, but it was fun. I’m extremely happy with what I did.”
Joe Anderson cruised to a first-place finish in the first flight, shooting a 79 and 73 to finish at 152.
Roger Ward and Jon Chelf tied for second at 166.
In the second flight, Kevin Hoyt finished first with a 167. Starr Westphal placed second with a 170 while Rick Johnson took third with a 172.
In the witty flight, which was the only flight that used a handicap, Bill Masse and Jacob Goodman finished tied for first at 152 while Nick Thompson shot a 154 to place third.
Eric Johnson, Mike Mendicino, Mike Cooper, Bob Repola and Shane Houska won closest to the pin awards at the tournament. Houska sunk a hole-in-one on the sixth hole Sunday.
Unlike most of the tournaments held at the Salida Golf Club, the Chaffee County Open was an individual tournament and only one flight got to use their handicaps.
“The thing that’s tough about this one is it’s an individual tournament so you’re by yourself,” Bechtel said. “In other tournaments, if you have a bad hole you’re teammate can pick you up, but that makes (this one) fun.”
