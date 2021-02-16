Salida Rotary Club is offering its annual Lenten Friday Fish Fry again this year from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Salida Community Center, 305 F Street.
Meals will be served again on Fridays Feb. 26 and March 5, 10 and 26. Dinners are available with curbside pickup only and cost is by donation. Proceeds will fund Rotary scholarships.
The first dinner will include fish, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, garlic bread and dessert. Subsequent meals will be basically the same with possibly a variation in the vegetable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.