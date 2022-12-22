My Pledge to Our Veterans
by Maggie Sandell
Veterans have risked their lives for us. I believe that all veterans are heroes. They have worked so hard to protect our country. The least we could do is show respect. So I pledge to our veterans, because they have risked their lives for us, to be safe.
This year on Veterans Day I want to focus on the unsung heroes. I believe that when we think about the military, we think of the people out on the field. Though they are very important, I recently learned about many jobs in the military that I didn’t even know existed. For example, I learned a lot about military medics from my grandpa who was one.
All medics must take the pledge and do the same training as the field soldiers. There are medics that prepare the soldiers mentally and get them ready for things they will see and do on the battlefield. Then there are also medics that prepare soldiers physically before they are sent into combat with vaccines, vitamins, and more. Some medics are near or in the combat zone helping much more severe wounds. Currently there are 130,000 medical professionals in the military and even more veterans. I would like to thank them, and recognize that without them half of the military would not be breathing.
I also learned about supply sergeants. The supply sergeant brings things that the military needs depending on where they are. For example, they might bring food, medicine, water, ammunition, and gear. The military is constantly moving bases and so they try not to carry too much. The supplier comes into direct combat when needed. Without the supplier the military would not have everything that they need to be successful in protecting our country. So I also would like to recognize them for keeping the military prepared and not hungry.
Without the behind the scenes people the military could not exist. But no matter what field of work you were in, thank you so much for serving and protecting our country.
My Pledge to Our Veterans
by John Fast
A veteran is a person who has served 180 days or more in the armed forces and has been honorably discharged. Veterans are some of the most selfless people on planet earth, they are willing to risk their lives to protect the freedom of the people in their country, and sometimes they go overseas to help a nation in need. My pledge to these veterans is to educate myself about the sacrifice that they have made for our country.
One thing that I can do to live up to this pledge is to visit national memorials such as the memorial of the Unknown Soldier. This memorial was built to honor the three soldiers who died defending their country, and to this day their identities remain unknown. I would go to memorials like these to learn about different people that lost their lives to give the citizens of America the freedom that they currently have.
But there is another pledge that I make to the veterans that every American makes. This pledge is the pledge of allegiance, and we say it almost every day. When we say the pledge, we are saying that we will always be loyal and patriotic to the U.S.A. We are saying that we can’t and won’t be divided and that we are to be unified as one. Without the veterans that have served to protect our country, we wouldn’t be saying this every morning at school, or we wouldn’t be singing the national anthem at the beginning of every major sporting event like football games.
Veterans join the armed forces to defend their country and to protect the people in it. Veterans also joined so they could help other countries that are in need of support on the battlefield. This is a great sacrifice that these men and women make to help another country that is in need overseas. I hope to learn about all the different times that veterans have fought to protect their country.
Veterans are some of the most selfless people that walk the earth and I hope to be able to give them the respect that they rightfully deserve. So many people die in combat and aren’t really remembered the way that they should be. In conclusion, my pledge to our veterans is to respect, honor, and learn more about the sacrifice that veterans make to America.
