Only one seat on Salida R-32-J Board of Education will be filled by a newcomer as incumbents in Districts 2 and 4 retained their seats and candidates for the District 1 and at-large seats were unchallenged.
Mandy Paschall received 3,132 votes in District 3.
She will join a board made up of incumbents when she is sworn in.
In District 2, Jodi Breckenridge Petit received 65.39 percent of the vote, or 2,834 votes to Abby Jefferson’s 1,500.
School board president Joe Smith overcame opponent Catherine Richardson with 2,812 votes to Richardson’s 1,418. Smith’s total was 66.48 percent of the votes cast in that race.
District 1 and the at-large seat on the board filled by Carrie Coscarella-Mattix and Jeannie Peters respectively were uncontested races.
Coscarella-Mattix ended up with 2,894 votes. Peters had 2,948 votes.
In the Salida City Council race, Dan Shore ran unopposed for mayor, receiving 1,860 votes.
The Ward 1 seat will be filled by Dominique Naccarato, who also ran unopposed. She received 666 votes.
Incumbent Justin Critelli who ran unopposed for the Ward 2 seat received 611 votes.
Incumbent Harald Kaspar won 74.8 of the vote in Ward 3, receiving 472 votes to challenger Adam Martinez’s 159.
In the Buena Vista R-31 School Board race Lynn Montoya ran unopposed to take over the District B seat currently held by Ken McMurry. Montoya garnered 2,224 votes in her district.
Incumbent Jessica Crites received 77.15 percent of the votes for the at large seat with 2,158 votes or 77.15 percent. Terri Gerstmeyer received 639 votes.
School board director Erik Phillips, of District D lost his seat to opponent Nancy Best. Best received 1,667 votes to Phillips’ 1,208.
Among state questions, Amendment 78 received 2,865 yes and 5,028 no votes in Chaffee County.
Both propositions up for consideration were also voted down in the county.
Proposition 119 had 3,551 yes votes and 4,516 no votes,
Proposition 120 received 3,137 yes votes and 4,815 no votes.
A total of 8,235 ballots were cast out of 15,747 active voters in Chaffee County for a turnout of 52.3 percent.
All results will remain unofficial for 8 days following the election.
