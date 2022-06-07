Ark Valley Pride had one of its largest celebrations ever this year, said organizer Jimmy Sellars, who estimated about 2,500 people participated in the event from Friday through Sunday.
The theme for this year’s event was “Just Say Gay!”
The celebration kicked off Friday night with a screening of the 2014 film “Pride” in Riverside Park. The film centers around gay and lesbian activists supporting a mining strike in 1984. Sellars said they chose the movie due to Salida’s own history as a mining town.
A Pride Village was set up Saturday, in Riverside Park to provide a variety of activities. The Alpine Achievers Initiative gave away more than 200 books about inclusivity to youth, and Corvus Clothing and Curiosities printed approximately 300 T-shirts. Other activities included games, arts and crafts.
Sellars said one of the biggest hits of the Pride Village was a drag camp. More than 100 people dressed up and worked on their drag skills Saturday at the park.
A parade also took place Saturday afternoon in which participants marched from Alpine Park to Riverside Park. Afterwards, a presentation was given at the park. Keynote speaker at the event was Pride grand marshal Stacy Falk. Other participants were Good Business Colorado, the Community Equity Coalition and Central Colorado Surge. Salida City Council member Dominique Naccarato also spoke at the event.
Ark Valley Pride youth and community awards were given out Saturday. Seventeen awards were handed out to youth. Ashton Daley, 13, won the youth of the year award. Sellars said the award is given to a youth who overcame considerable difficulties. Daley later performed a poem at the drag show Saturday evening.
Tina Gramman, who works with the Salida Creativity Lab and organized AsiaFest, won the award for community superhero.
There was also a dance party Saturday afternoon.
Saturday night marked the first time a full-on drag show performance was held, five performers in two acts. The “Decades of Saying Gay” show included local performers and others from across the state. Aria PettyOne, a drag performer from Durango, emceed the show.
Other performers included Bailey Carlson, Chad, Chode Malone, Electrix Cute, Lily Claire, Mummi D. Rest and Poppy Corn. Sellars said, “It was a really good performance.”
The drag performers returned to the stage Sunday morning for a second performance. After the show, PettyOne jumped into the river.
Sellars said the weekend was “an absolute success.” He said one great aspect of the weekend was how many youth were able to be involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.