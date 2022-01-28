Chaffee County author John DiGirolamo will read from his new book, “It’s Not About the Badge,” at 7 p.m. today at A Church, 419 D St.
His collection of stories focuses on the human side of policing in small-town Colorado, a press release stated.
Suggested donation is $10-$20, and all proceeds will go to the Salida winter shelters (www.chaffeecountyhospitalityinc.org).
The presentation is produced by Colorado TINTS (Theater in Non-Traditional Spaces).
