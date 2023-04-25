County breaks ground on public safety complex

Representatives from Chaffee County government, the Town of Buena Vista and local emergency services came together to break ground for the future North-End Public Safety Complex, which will be located off Steele Drive in Buena Vista.
Commissioner Keith Baker highlighted the hard work involved in bringing the project to fruition, thanking Sen. Michael Bennet for his help in providing $1 million in congressionally directed spending toward the project.
Other funding sources include ARPA dollars and DOLA grants.
“About 15 or so years ago, Dennis Giese was running for county commissioner and he mentioned to me the need for a facility like this,” Baker said. “Not only did he identify the need, he identified this location as a prime opportunity. He said that most of the time there’s a need for an emergency vehicle or an emergency response in this end of the county, it’s up Trout Creek Pass.
The complex, which will be around 16,000 square feet, will serve as a launching point for emergency services, provide a co-location for the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office and will include public meeting space for local government and nonprofits like the Boys & Girls Club.
“The thing that resonated with me from the beginning through the end is it shows the county’s commitment to the citizens in the north end of the county,” Sheriff John Spezze said. “I know it means a lot to the citizens. It also means a lot to our personnel because it gives them a facility, a professional facility to do their job. And I think all of that goes into doing a better job for the residents.”
Josh Hadley, director of Chaffee County Emergency Medical Services, expressed his gratitude to have a more stable home for EMS, citing their numerous locations over the years and their less-than-ideal conditions.
“I’ve been employed with EMS for 24 years, and eight of those years I’ve been a director. In that time, I’ve seen a significant increase in our call volume and the severity of calls in the north end of the county,” Hadley said. “I share much gratitude to many people and organizations that have made this project possible. … Thank you for making the significant investment in us and, more importantly, the significant investment in the community here within Chaffee County.”
Baker thanked Beth Helmke, deputy director of administration for the county, as well as Bob Christiansen, former county administrator, for their “instrumental” work in “keeping the project on track.”
He also thanked Paul Moltz, Sen. John Hickenlooper, Brian Beaulieu of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County and Jamie Billesbach of the Small Business Development Center.
Rich Atkins, emergency operations director, said the complex will provide necessary infrastructure for emergency management, citing his experience with the Decker Fire.
“It gave me a chance to look at what our emergency response facilities, especially for emergency management, were,” he said. “One thing that commissioners did, they listened to me. … You have to be in a place where you can communicate, which we currently do not have. … It’s going to be great. I can’t thank you enough for being included in this project.
“Everyone calls this the northern part, but I say it’s the central and northern part,” Atkins said. “Especially for emergency management and the responders, it’s halfway from Lake County down to Fremont.”
Buena Vista Mayor Libby Fay expressed her happiness with the local focus of the project and the partnership with local businesses for the land and the construction.
“Its implementation and financing is the result of many years of teamwork by those of us who are here and those who came before us to get this to fruition,” she said. “We’re pleased that the property was acquired from ACA Products and that the construction manager and general contractor will be Diesslin Structures, both local companies.
“The town of Buena Vista will benefit from the location of EMS, the sheriff’s department and emergency management services here.”
Bennet rounded out the afternoon’s speeches, saying he was glad to be able to support the project’s funding with the congressional dollars.
“When the money came around we were able to fund this incredibly worthy project,” he said. “I have a real sense of the growth you guys are trying to manage here, and that’s not easy. It’s not going to be easy. You saw challenges during COVID that we’re now out of today, but the challenges that are going to come are going to be significant. Collaboration is going to be very important, and cooperation is going to be very important.”
The afternoon closed with “the ceremonial handing out of the shovels” as Hadley, Christiansen, Bennet, Baker, Atkins and other county representatives made the first digs toward the future complex.
“My standard for this is very much, ‘would I be able to defend it on the front of any newspaper in the state of Colorado?’ And the answer is yes, we can,” Bennet said. “I will tell you, it was an easy project to sell to our colleagues and to folks in Washington (D.C.).”
DO NOT USE BELOW THIS LINE
1/2/3: Commissioners Greg Felt, P.T. Wood and Keith Baker stand with Senator Michael Bennet
after their ceremonial dig.
4: Representatives from the county, emergency services and sheriff’s department take the
ceremonial first dig at the groundbreaking ceremony for the future North-End Public Safety
Complex just south of Buena Vista.
5: Sheriff John Spezze expressed his gratitude for a co-location closer to Buena Vista in his
remarks.
6: County Commissioner Keith Baker introduced the afternoon’s speakers and highlighted his
gratitude for the county’s first responders and emergency management services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.