County breaks ground on public safety complex

Chaffee County Cmmissioners Greg Felt, P.T. Wood and Keith Baker break ground with Sen. Michael Bennet Friday. The future North-End Public Safety Complex will be located off Steele Drive in Buena Vista.

 Photo by Hannah Harn

Representatives from Chaffee County government, the Town of Buena Vista and local emergency services came together to break ground for the future North-End Public Safety Complex, which will be located off Steele Drive in Buena Vista.

Commissioner Keith Baker highlighted the hard work involved in bringing the project to fruition, thanking Sen. Michael Bennet for his help in providing $1 million in congressionally directed spending toward the project.

