The annual free kids’ fishing derby for kids 13 and younger will return to Frantz Lake July 4 for its 30th year.
The event is sponsored by Collegiate Peaks Chapter of Trout Unlimited and Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. July 4 at the lake, followed by fishing from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. A free hot dog lunch and sodas will be available for contestants and their families, a press release stated.
Special prizes will be awarded, including first fish caught, longest fish caught, youngest contestant and contestant who traveled farthest to participate. All contestants will receive a souvenir derby T-shirt.
Kids should bring their own fishing gear, water and sunscreen. Fishing equipment will be provided free to participants without their own gear.
Derby winners will be announced at 11:15 am.
Parking is available near the lake, which is just north of Salida on CR 160 near the hospital.
For the duration of the derby event (8:30 a.m.-noon), adults accompanying derby contestants are exempt from the state wildlife area requirement to possess a valid hunting license, fishing license or access pass to use the property. However, if people ages 16 or older choose to fish they must have a valid Colorado fishing license.
