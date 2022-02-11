CANON CITY – Eleventh Judicial District Judge Ramsey Lama on Thursday lengthened the upcoming trial of Barry Morphew by four days.
The trial is now set for April 29-June 3, adding two days to the beginning and two days to the end of the proceedings.
The change was made in response to a defense request to accommodate the possibility of jurors needing to listen to about 40 hours of interviews between Barry Morphew and law enforcement during the trial.
Several motions were addressed Thursday in District Court. Most were procedural or dealt with what will and will not be allowed to be presented at trial.
Lama granted defense motions regarding discovery of evidence from the circuit board of Suzanne Morphew’s Range Rover and from her iCloud account for a missing cellphone.
That information is due to the defense not later than 14 days from the hearing.
A defense motion to exclude out-of-court statements attributed to Suzanne Morphew via texts was denied; however, Lama said the defense may file another motion to exclude in advance of trial.
Lama found that foreign male DNA evidence found in several places connected to Suzanne Morphew was relevant and could be presented by the defense.
Motions by the prosecution to admit prior acts of alleged domestic violence were denied.
Other motions filed by the defense will be considered by Lama, and he will issue a written ruling.
An extra hearing day of March 4 was added to the docket.
The next hearing in the case is set for 9 a.m. Feb. 24 at Fremont County Combined Court in Cañon City.
