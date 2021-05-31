“It’s been an interesting 34 years,” Darrell Pratt said of his time as a dispatcher with the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office.
Pratt’s last day on the job was Memorial Day.
He began work in the dispatch center at the Chaffee County Courthouse in 1987 and later moved to the new location in the Chaffee County Detention Center. When he started there were seven dispatchers. Now there are 12.
He began working under Sheriff Harold Thonhoff and has served under seven sheriffs: Thonhoff, Ken Dahl, George Chavez, Ron Bergman, Tim Walker, Pete Palmer and John Spezze.
“During that time we upgraded from punch cards, time clocks and typewriters to computers,” he said.
Over the years he has taken thousands of 911 calls, contacting the correct responding agency, whether it be Emergency Medical Services, police, fire or some other agency.
“Probably the most unusual call was in the 1990s when a deputy called on the radio that he was chasing an intoxicated man on horseback on U.S. 50,” Pratt said.” He didn’t want to use the siren and spook the horse. That was unforgettable.
“We get a lot of bad calls, as you might expect, and all of us have had to help instruct how to do CPR or handle some other emergency until the ambulance or other help got there. That is hard, especially when there’s a child involved. And we never know the outcome. There is always that question mark about how it ended.”
A fairly common problem he encountered was when asking for an address, callers would give a post office box.
“I’d have to ask where are you?” he said. “They didn’t live at the post office.”
Another change over the years is the increase in calls. When he started there was one dispatcher per shift. Now there are two and sometimes three.
Co-workers from EMS, fire and law enforcement honored Pratt at a get-together Thursday at the detention center.
Looking ahead to retirement, he plans to do “not a lot.” But he said it will be nice not to have to put up with traffic on the drive from his home in Buena Vista to Salida, especially in summer.
