The first Salida 76 Gravel Grinder – and in the words of organizer Kim Nordquist, hopefully not the last –took place Saturday in Salida.
Team Evergreen Cycling, a Colorado nonprofit that sets up bicycle races throughout the state, hosted the event, which Nordquist said was amazing.
There were two races, a 76-mile course and a 76-kilometer (a little more than 47 miles) race. Nordquist said 435 people competed in the first race and 83 in the second, with riders from all over the state.
“Working with everyone around Salida, the city, the county, has been amazing,” Nordquist said. “We also had volunteers who were great to work with. We are happy to do this again next year. The feedback from the riders is that they loved the course.”
Nordquist said some of the volunteers they worked with were Salida Mountain Trails, Central Colorado Mountain Riders and Salida’s high school mountain bike team. For their volunteer work, these groups will receive donations back from Team Evergreen Cycling, although Nordquist said she didn’t know how much that would be until later.
