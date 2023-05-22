Poncha Springs board of trustees will hold two public hearings during their meeting at 6:30 p.m. today.
The first public hearing will be for 114 Halley’s Ave., Lot 3, in the Crossroads Retail Park, requesting a variance to the minimum frontage building of 80 percent at the setback and a variance to the maximum side setback of 24 feet on the south side.
The second will be a W1 warrant request from 884 Quarry Station, Lot 48, in the Quarry Station subdivision, requesting a warrant to allow a side entry garage in the second layer.
The board will discuss and vote on both of these issues after their hearings.
In other new business, the board has scheduled a land planning discuss, plus a discussion on attorney/client fee agreements with Cordova Law Firm, LLP.
Amber Vanluken, executive director of the Ark Valley Human Society, is scheduled to provide an update to the board.
