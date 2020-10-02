U.S. stocks edged slightly higher Thursday, led by the consumer discretionary sector.
Weekly initial jobless claims and consumer spending in August were slightly better than expected, although personal income fell 2.7 percent due to a decrease in unemployment benefits.
Allstate announced that it plans to lay off about 8 percent of its workforce as a part of its restructuring plan.
U.S. Treasuries were little changed.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was low, with just less than 850 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners by more then double.
Gold rose $16.00 to $1,911.50, and crude oil prices fell $1.56 to $38.66 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield changed little at 1.45 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished slightly lower at 0.68 percent.
