Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies will join forces to complete 2020s The Heat Is ON New Years Eve DUI enforcement beginning today and running through Saturday.
Earlier in December, 329 impaired drivers were arrested during the holiday DUI enforcement period.
A total of 178 traffic fatalities involving an impaired driver have occurred so far in 2020, according to the latest data from CDOT.
That number represents 32 percent of all roadway fatalities this year in Colorado.
Alcohol use has increased nationally during COVID-19, with the largest increases in excessive drinking observed in western states, including Colorado.
“Our DUI enforcement efforts increase during the holidays, as impaired driving is no joking matter,” said Chief Matthew Packard, Colorado State Patrol. “If you choose to drive impaired you are not only putting your own life and lives of your passenger at risk, but you are also jeopardizing the safety of every other person on the road. Stop yourself and think, is this really worth a life?”
During The Heat Is On New Year’s Eve DUI enforcement period last year, 101 participating law enforcement agencies arrested 360 impaired drivers.
Enforcement provides additional safety measures across the state dedicated to impaired driving prevention during annual events and holidays.
