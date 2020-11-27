Salida author, Jennifer Earp Adamson, released her new book, “Bring on the Earps: Living in the Shadow of Wyatt Earp,” to a round of pistol shots at the OK Corral in Tombstone, Arizona in July.
It was a unique, but appropriate announcement for the book about her famous relative, Marshall Wyatt Earp who is best known for the 30 second shoot-out at the OK (Old Kindersley) Corral when confronting a group of cattle rustlers.
Wyatt Earp died Jan. 13, 1929 in Los Angeles, California but his memory lives on in books and movies that have told the tale of the OK Corral shoot-out many times.
Adamson takes the story of Wyatt Earp further, delving into other aspects of his and his descendant’s lives, his friendship with the equally famous Doc Holiday and Bat Masterson, their connection with Leadville and Salida and how the connection to a legend of the Old West has affected the Earp family for the next three generations.
Wyatt Earp had no children but Adamson is his great-great grand niece.
Her father was also named Wyatt Earp, which has brought some interesting reactions, like the time the author used her dad’s credit card to pay for gas and the station attendant stared in disbelief and said, “This card says Wyatt Earp!”
The book reads like a letter from a friend, telling the story of her family’s interesting history as the descendants of this famous character from the old west live on and his legend continues to affect them.
“One example is when we ordered pizza when I was a growing up,” Adamson laughed. “When we mentioned that Wyatt Earp (my dad) would pick it up we never got our pizza. They thought it was a prank call.”
In writing the book, Adamson reconnected with many of her relatives as well as other authors who wrote about Wyatt Earp, but the fascinating part about her book is the family connection, the paranormal experiences she has had while visiting places associated with him, meeting other relatives and how being related to him has affected them over the years. It’s an enjoyable read and a quick one, with 45 pages and 59 family photos illustrating the book.
Adamson and her husband, Tom Adamson, are available for presentations and dress Earp style with long coats, cowboy hats and boots and she wears her hand tooled replica of Wyatt Earp’s holster and brings photos of her great uncle to illustrate her talks.
“I don’t do the high tech stuff,” she laughs. “It’s just the real deal.”
COVID-19 restrictions have prevented presentations during the last few months but the book is available by calling her at 719-221-4291, at the publisher’s website VanishingHorizons.com, Amazon.com and The Book Haven in Salida. Cost is $18 plus shipping and handling if ordered.
