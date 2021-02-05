Special to The Times
Donations of blood often see a sharp decline in the winter months and the COVID-19 epidemic has complicated things further, canceling many blood donation events across Colorado. But the need for donations is still there.
That is why the Colorado State Patrol is teaming up with Vitalant to hold a virtual blood drive throughout February.
Sign up to receive an invitation by visiting: https://cutt.ly/1j8KAhU.
Those who sign up can pick the location and time to donate.
Donators are reminded to remember their photo identification and to eat a healthy meal.
By participating this way, the donation is recorded as part of the special Colorado State Patrol drive. Vitalant will test all successful donations for COVID-19 antibodies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.