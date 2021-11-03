A fairly quiet day in the headlines and the data calendar produced a slight gain for equities on Tuesday.
After a strong rally through October, markets exhibited a wait-and-see approach ahead of this week’s big events – the Fed meeting on Wednesday and the October employment report on Friday. The real estate, health care and consumer staples sectors were among the leaders today, while small-caps lagged, reflecting a somewhat defensive tone.
It was a similarly quiet day across other markets, with gold and oil prices down slightly and 10-year Treasury yields holding steady near the mid-1.50s level.
The price of crude oil was down $.54 per barrel at $83.51 and the spot price of gold was down $7 at $1,789.20 per ounce.
We suspect the action will pick up as we progress through the week, with markets anticipating details on the Fed’s taper plans along with a pickup in payroll growth.
Corporate profits remain front and center as we continue through third-quarter earnings season.
With more than half of S&P 500 companies having reported, results have been encouraging.
Better than 80 percent have beat expectations, with earnings rising more than 39 percent year-over-year.
Of particular note is the strong 15 percent average revenue growth, which we think confirms that demand remains robust despite rising prices.
Supply-chain disruptions are undoubtedly dampening growth, but we believe that consumption will be delayed, not eliminated, which is consistent with our view that economic growth will regain some momentum next year as supply bottlenecks begin to clear.
We’d note, however, that we don’t think this will play out quickly, with supply constraints likely to recede in the second half of 2022.
Supply-chain challenges and rising labor costs will put pressure on profit margins, but we think the earnings growth story will remain supportive of equity-market performance next year.
Central bank policies were in the spotlight, with the Reserve Bank of Australia announcing it will end its yield curve control strategy, citing an improving economy and higher inflation.
Australia’s central bank noted that it will continue weekly bond purchases through early 2022 and indicated that a rate hike is not imminent.
We think this is broadly similar to the message the Fed will tell the market on Wednesday.
We expect Fed officials to lay out a timeline and a trajectory for tapering bond purchases, a plan that appears to be priced into the market at this stage.
This won’t, however, prevent spates of volatility along the way, with emerging risks likely to raise anxiety levels amid dwindling stimulus.
Nevertheless, we expect the market to quickly shift attention to the timeline for the first rate hike next year.
At this stage, we doubt the Fed will be overly precise with a forecast around the timing, but we think a rate hike will come later in 2022.
The good news for investors is that tapering bond purchases and the prospects of raising rates from 0 percent reflects not just higher inflation, but also a growing economy, which should remain a solid foundation for the bull market.
