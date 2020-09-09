Chaffee County remains under a National Weather Service winter storm warning through noon Wednesday.
Heavy snow is expected to continue in the high country today into tonight.
The NWS predicts storm totals ranging from 1-2 feet of snowfall in the southern portions of the Sawatch range and northern Sangre de Cristos.
Due to recent warm temperatures some melting of snow on warm surfaces is expected, especially during the early portions of the storm and when snowfall rates decrease. Snowfall totals across the valleys and lower elevations are expected to be highly variable as the warm ground will cause melting at times. Accumulations will likely range from 4 to 8 inches with the heaviest amounts near the mountains and higher terrain.
NWS meteorologist Makoto Moore said the winter weather event dropped down from Canada, but seems to be isolated.
He said Thursday and Friday calls for a gradual warm up with daytime temperatures in the 50s and a 30 to 60 percent chance of rain Thursday.
By the weekend sunny skies are expected to return with daytime temperatures in the 70s.
The NWS warned travel could be very difficult and the hazardous conditions could impact morning and evening commutes.
Lisa Schwantes of Colorado Department of Transportation said conditions on Monarch Pass were already snow-packed with high winds and poor visibility by 2 p.m. Tuesday and commercial vehicle chain laws and passenger vehicle traction laws were in effect.
Schwantes advised travelers to pay attention to the weather forecast and said limiting travel in the high country through today was suggested.
For those who must travel, the NWS advises keeping an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicle in case of an emergency.
To obtain the latest road conditions in the state call 511 or visit cotrip.com.
