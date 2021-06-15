by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Five lucky participants in Friday’s Chaffee County Public Health vaccination event won Colorado State Parks passes.
As an incentive for the vaccination event, a drawing from the names of participants was held. Each pass is an $80 value.
Winners were Steffen Deleo, Macy Mazzeo, Addison Nichols, George Mossman and Tatiana Roberski.
The passes were provided courtesy of Gary and Terri Buchanan of Heart of the Rockies Radio and Gov. Jared Polis and the state of Colorado.
Chaffee County Public Health reported a total of 245 vaccinations administered Friday, 204 of which were given at a vaccination event at Salida Middle School.
The Friday evening event was open to the public at no cost and administered both the Pfizer vaccine for those 12 and older and Johnson & Johnson for those 18 and older.
