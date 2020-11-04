                                                                      Yes      No

                                                                    (For)     (Against)

                                                                         %    %

Amendment B                                                  57.4    42.6

Repealing sections of Gallagher Amendment

Amendment C                                                   51.8    48.2

Charitable gaming

Amendment 76                                                  62.9    31.1

Voters’ citizenship qualifications

Amendment 77                                                  59.9    40.1

Casino bet limits

Proposition EE                                                    67.9    32.1

Raising nicotine taxes

Proposition 113                                                  52.2    47.8

Electing president by popular vote

Proposition 114                                                  50.2    49.8

Reintroducing gray wolves

Proposition 115                                                  41.1    58.9

Prohibiting abortion after 22 weeks

Proposition 116                                                   57.3    42.7

Income tax rate reduction

Proposition 117                                                   52.4    47.6

Voter approval for new state enterprises

Proposition 118                                                    57.1    42.9

Family and medical leave insurance

