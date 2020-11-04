Yes No
(For) (Against)
% %
Amendment B 57.4 42.6
Repealing sections of Gallagher Amendment
Amendment C 51.8 48.2
Charitable gaming
Amendment 76 62.9 31.1
Voters’ citizenship qualifications
Amendment 77 59.9 40.1
Casino bet limits
Proposition EE 67.9 32.1
Raising nicotine taxes
Proposition 113 52.2 47.8
Electing president by popular vote
Proposition 114 50.2 49.8
Reintroducing gray wolves
Proposition 115 41.1 58.9
Prohibiting abortion after 22 weeks
Proposition 116 57.3 42.7
Income tax rate reduction
Proposition 117 52.4 47.6
Voter approval for new state enterprises
Proposition 118 57.1 42.9
Family and medical leave insurance
