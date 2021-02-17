On second reading, city council unanimously approved an ordinance regarding Salida’s building code and property maintenance issues at its regular meeting Tuesday.
The ordinance will expand Salida’s legal options, when necessary, and streamline the appeals process. It also designates the Chaffee County Building Department as the city’s building code official, and increases the max fines to $2,650, making it consistent with other municipal code violations.
No one spoke for or against the ordinance during the public hearing.
Also on Tuesday, council voted to support adopting either the 2018 or 2021 version of the international Energy Conservation Code and thereby urged the county to adopt the same.
Council also voted to recommend amendments to the intergovernmental agreement for building inspection services.
In new business, council voted 6-0 on a first reading to amend its municipal code regarding business licensing to make them consistent with state policies.
