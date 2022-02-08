Several local developers shared their concerns about the county’s planning process for the upcoming land use code update Monday during a Chaffee County commissioners’ work session.
Developer Walt Harder read a prepared statement in which he credited Dan Swallow, county director of development services, for making “great strides” in fostering cooperation between the development community and Chaffee County Development Services.
However, he told commissioners, some staff at the Planning Department was “incompetent and adversarial,” and he hoped recent and upcoming retirements will improve the situation and solve a “cultural problem.”
He asked that developers have a “seat at the table” as the land use code is updated.
He then asked for commissioners’ comments.
Commissioner Rusty Granzella said his belief in property rights is very strong. He said while commissioners have to go by the land use code, he supports developers and people who want to use their property to make money.
“Working together is always a process. The best way is to talk about it and work out a solution,” Granzella said.
Commissioner Keith Baker said there are lots of things that can be done better organizationally.
He said he believes the development and real estate community does need to be very involved with the land use code.
He said there are areas where the code can do a better job being specific on a lot of things it is “silent on.”
Commissioner Greg Felt said, “Certainly there are issues between the development community and Planning.”
He said, however, he didn’t think there was a hidden built-in agenda within the Planning Department.
“That doesn’t serve anybody’s purpose,” he said.
Jeff Post, owner and broker of First Colorado Land Office, also voiced his desire to be involved with the land use code process.
Buena Vista developer Jed Selby said the development community would like to have more green lights, not stoplights all the time when it comes to working with the county.
In other business, commissioners discussed a potential land swap with the Town of Buena Vista involving a 10-acre parcel in the middle of the Buena Vista Rodeo Grounds property.
Buena Vista Town Administrator Phillip Puckett and County Attorney Daniel Tom presented the outline of the potential transfer.
The transaction would involve the county relinquishing the 10-acre tract to the Town of Buena Vista, and in return the town would offer property owned by the Town of Buena Vista on Carbonate Street, near Collegiate Commons, to the Chaffee Housing Authority for affordable housing development.
Buena Vista is working on a master plan for the rodeo grounds and the Chicago Ranch property.
Other topics discussed by the commissioners included an update on Jane’s Place and potential funding options for the affordable housing development and the pricing structure of renting parts of Chaffee County Fairgrounds to nonprofit groups.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.