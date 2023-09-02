Jackie Berndt has announced she will be running for Ward 3 in the Salida City Council election in November.
Berndt will face incumbent Alisa Pappenfort.
In her statement to the press, Berndt said, “With deep roots in this area for over 65 years, I have witnessed the growth, challenges and triumphs of our community. Now, I am eager to contribute my experience and passion to lead us toward an even brighter future.”
Some of the areas Berndt said she wanted to focus on include:
Enhanced community services.
Promoting sustainable development.
Supporting local businesses.
Ensuring safety and inclusivity.
Transparent and accountable governance.
The election for city council is scheduled for Nov. 7.
