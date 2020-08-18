Boys & Girls Club returns to after school

As Salida students return to school, Salida Boys & Girls Club is gearing up its after school and Friday programming for the fall.
The club, at its new location, 709 Palmer St., will modify its hours to fit the shortened schedule of the first days of school this week and next week.
Today and Friday club hours will be 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Wednesday and Thursday, club will start at 1:15 p.m. and run until 5:30 p.m.
Bus transportation from Longfellow Elementary School will be provided.
Next week, the 1:15-5:30 p.m. schedule will run Monday through Wednesday.
Aug. 27 and 28 the club will be open from 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
A return to the club’s regular afternoon schedule is expected as of Aug. 31 when the club will be open from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday with teen-only hours until 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Friday’s hours will be 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
All club members will need to enroll for the new school year.
Club members must be 6-18 years old.
Membership costs $50 per year, which includes after-school programs and snack. There is a $10 daily fee for full day programs.
For more information call 719-539-9500 or visit bgchaffee.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.