DENVER – A New Mexico woman accused of a 2020 carjacking at gunpoint in Chaffee County is being sent to a federal prison medical center because her mental competency to stand trial is in doubt.
The medical center is to determine whether “there is a substantial probability that in the foreseeable future (Desirea Montano) will attain the capacity to permit the proceedings to go forward,” Chief Judge Philip A. Brimmer of the U.S. District Court for Colorado wrote in an April 27 order.
The center is to submit a report in August to the judge on its conclusion.
Montano is one of three accused of taking a state correctional officer’s vehicle on April 18, 2020, near CR 270 and U.S. 285 and severely injuring him while he was driving home from work.
Two male co-defendants have been sent to federal prison for the crime.
The judge in October ordered Montano to undergo a psychiatric exam. A doctor who conducted it told Brimmer in early April that Montano is “not presently competent to stand trial.”
The three defendants arrived in Chaffee County in a car reported stolen from Albuquerque, New Mexico. The car overturned and two DOC employees, Aaron Mumert and Charles Shaw, stopped to help.
Court filings state that Shaw left the scene after seeing what he thought was a rifle.
The defendants threatened Mummert with an assault-style rifle, pulled him out of his driver-side window and beat him. He was transported to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center.
Mummert had 14 broken bones, a prosecutor of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Colorado told the judge previously.
The three suspects took Mummert’s truck and headed south.
Law enforcement authorities spotted the truck on U.S. 285 in Saguache County, and a pursuit began, which was joined by Colorado State Patrol, Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office and Center Police Department.
Stop sticks were deployed, but the truck did not stop even after the left-side tires were deflated. The pursuit ended when officers performed a tactical vehicle maneuver.
Local authorities turned evidence over to federal law enforcement for prosecution in federal court in Denver.
Montano was charged with carjacking, conspiracy to commit carjacking and having a gun “in furtherance of” a crime of violence.
