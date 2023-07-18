The Salida Extraordinary Teen Council and Family & Youth Initiatives have partnered with local businesses to make a teen discount pass available to local teens.
The discount pass was created to “encourage teens to get out in the community and enjoy it,” Dibby Olson, youth program coordinator at Family & Youth Initiatives, said.
So far, 10 businesses have supported the pass by offering discounts at their locations. Howl Mercantile and Coffee, Fierce and Foxxy Clothing, Señor Murphy’s Candy, Amicas Pizza and Chill Salida Ice Cream are all offering a 10 percent discount at their locations. Bunny & Clyde’s and Salida Books are both offering 15 percent off, and 7000 Feet Running Store is offering 25 percent off for those using the pass.
In addition, 50 Burger is offering a free drink with a meal, and the Salida Boys & Girls Club is offering free membership and daily fees for kids ages 13 through 18.
The pass has been available for around four years, Olson said, but the Extraordinary Teen Council and FYI are trying to raise awareness about the pass in an effort to see more teens taking advantage of its discounts.
The best way to get the discount pass is to contact Olson directly, by phone at 719-221-5848 or email at dolson@chaffeecounty.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.