Chaffee County is experiencing a “mini surge” in positive COVID-19 cases, Chaffee County Public Health reported in a press release Friday.
The county has moved from “low” incidence to “medium” status by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; however, the majority of cases reported to Public Health have been mild to moderate symptoms.
According to the CDC, the case rate per 100,000 in Chaffee County is 167.03 or about 33.41 based on a 20,000-person population.
Hospitalizations continue to be low, although Colorado is experiencing an increase in them across the state.
In a “medium” level the public is strongly encouraged to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations, get tested if you have symptoms, wear a mask if you have symptoms, test positive or are exposed to someone with COVID-19 and wear masks on public transportation.
Members of the public may choose to wear a mask at any time as an additional precaution to protect themselves and others.
Those at high risk for severe illness should consider wearing a mask indoors in public and taking additional precautions.
The CDC strongly urges people ages 50 and older and those who are 12 and older who are moderately to severely immunocompromised to get a second booster of an mRNA vaccine, either Moderna or Pfizer.
The CDC recently changed its language from “may” to “should.”
Find out more about eligibility by visiting https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/booster-shot.html.
The definition of “up to date” for those 50 and older has changed to include the second booster dose.
People 50 and older who have not received a second booster dose are no longer considered up to date.
Boosters are now available for young people 5-11 years old five months after their primary series.
Those moderately to severely immunocompromised should receive their third doses three months after their initial series.
All antivirals are currently available at Chaffee County pharmacies.
For more information log on to the following websites:
The National Institutes of Health (NIH) Therapeutic Management of Non-Hospitalized Adults: https://www.covid19treatmentguidelines.nih.gov/management/clinical-management/nonhospitalized-adults--therapeutic-management/.
CDC list of underlying medical conditions that are high risk for severe COVID-19 outcomes: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/clinical-care/underlyingconditions.html.
For testing information, go to: bit.ly/ChaffeeCOVIDTesting.
For vaccination information, go to: bit.ly/ChaffeeCOVIDVaccines.
For treatment information, go to: bit.ly/ChaffeeCOVIDTreatment.
For information on what to do if someone tests positive or is a close contact, go to: https://www.chaffeecounty.org/Public-Health-Coronavirus#positive.
