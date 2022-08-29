Skatepark gets $50,000 boost

Created in 2019, Friends of Salida Skateparks’ mission was to build a new skatepark for the youth of Salida. Now that the mission has been accomplished, the group announced it will be dissolved this month.
Friends of Salida Skateparks made a commitment of $50,000 toward the skate park. In 2021 it made an initial donation of $25,000 toward construction, with the second and final donation of another $25,000 for Phase II, which includes lighting, landscaping and improvements to the downtown skate park, a press release stated.
The City of Salida will become the sole entity in charge of the skate parks.
Derek Scott and Rod Rodrigue will continue to run the Heart of the Rockies Rampage as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with fiscal sponsor Chaffee County Community Foundation.
The group issued this statement of thanks: “A small group of people with a dream can accomplish a lot. Thank you, Friends of Salida Skateparks members, Chaffee County Community Foundation, the City of Salida, Salida Parks and Rec Department – especially, Diesel Post, Anissa Caiazza, Maggie Clark and Ryan Wiegman – but most of all, a huge thank you to this amazing community who donated time and money to make this happen. You are the best and we could not have done this without you. May all of you enjoy years of fun.”
