Skatepark gets $50,000 boost

Members of Friends of Salida Skateparks and Salida city officials hold a check representing part of the group’s contributions for a new skatepark. Now that the skate park has been built, the group is disbanding. From left are Laura Donavan, Amy Reed, Parks and Recreation Director Diesel Post, Bill Donavan, Nate Mohrmann, Mayor Dan Shore and Scotty Hughes.

 

 Courtesy photo

Created in 2019, Friends of Salida Skateparks’ mission was to build a new skatepark for the youth of Salida. Now that the mission has been accomplished, the group announced it will be dissolved this month.

Friends of Salida Skateparks made a commitment of $50,000 toward the skate park. In 2021 it made an initial donation of $25,000 toward construction, with the second and final donation of another $25,000 for Phase II, which includes lighting, landscaping and improvements to the downtown skate park, a press release stated. 

