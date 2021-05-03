by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
Salida City Council will discuss requirements and policies for businesses interested in expanding into parking lots, parking spaces and streets.
The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. May 3.
Council will consider rules laid out for restaurants and bars with temporary modification of premises permits.
The city has been approached by multiple vendors asking about selling in public locations where vending is currently prohibited, like Riverside Park.
Currently, non-brick-and-mortar businesses are not allowed within the F Street area. Council will discuss possible temporary permits for commercial activity on public property.
Log on to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8054749917914710285 to register for the meeting.
A confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar will be sent containing information about joining the webinar after registration.
Tuesday meeting
Council will hold a second reading and public hearing at 6 p.m. Tuesday on an ordinance which would approve loans from the Colorado Water Resources and Power Development Authority in amounts not to exceed $4,184,000 and $241,450 for improvements to the Pasqualle Water Treatment Plant and Gallery Water Treatment Plant.
In new business, council will consider a resolution authorizing a grant application to commit funding for Oak Street improvements.
In other business, council will consider extending the amendment to the declaration of local state of emergency, providing administrative facilitation of outdoor dining and retail spaces in public places.
In their consent agenda, council will consider a sewer lie connection agreement with McFarland Annexation No. 1 to Poncha Springs.
Log on to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6382995264411204366 to register for the meeting.
A confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar will be sent containing information about joining the webinar after registration.
Go to https://c.streamhoster.com/embed/media/W6sdC9/xAIlQfSsmmO/vpfQhcsApYv_5?preview=1 to watch live meetings.
