Art lovers, visitors and locals perused local galleries and exhibits Thursday through Sunday for the 26th annual Salida ArtWalk.
The Salida Creative District was alive with artists drawing with chalk, selling art and showing their creativity throughout the weekend. It was an explosion of color and sound.
“It’s like a big party,” local painter Paulette Brodeur said. Brodeur has worked in Salida for 28 years and remembers some of the first ArtWalks. Brodeur said the people who keep coming back each year are what makes the experience enjoyable.
Crowds of people flooded the area during the weekend looking for new entertainment.
“There’s lots of hands-on activities this year,” said Jennie Kies, who was operating one of the welcome centers. Many ArtWalk visitors have family in Salida or know someone in town. Kies said she enjoys getting to know them and the artists. “It’s a neat way to be a part of the community,” she said.
There were countless ways in which artists of all ages could express themselves. Salida Regional Library hosted a youth writing workshop Friday, where writers were mentored by Cam Torrens and Bill Hatcher.
“Everything in the world is art,” 11-year-old Emily Cuiksa said. Cuiksa said she dreams of becoming an author and illustrator and enjoys drawing animals.
The Youth Writing Workshop was sponsored by Chaffee County Writers Exchange, a group of 60-70 local writers who get together once a month to write and share their writing.
This is the first time that the writing workshop has been held at ArtWalk, inspired by a youth writing contest through the group that occurred in February and March.
“It showed us that there was an interest in youth writing outside of school,” Torrens said, saying that he hopes the writing workshop will give young writers the tools to self-edit.
Salida witnessed something bizarre Saturday morning, and for those new to ArtWalk, unexpected — the sound of tribal drums and bells, as people wearing grass skirts and masks slowly made their way up F Street.
They came caked in mud from the Arkansas River, their costumes adorned with animal bones, feathers, teeth and antlers, and they are affectionately known as the “Mud People.”
The anonymous group has been performing this ritual since some of the earliest years of ArtWalk.
All animal aspects of the costumes are found objects, one tribe member revealed, and costumes often take a week to assemble. The apparel of the Mud People is preserved and expanded on over the years.
After traversing F Street, the Mud People retreated back to the river from whence they came, disappearing until the next ArtWalk.
At Cowboys and Daisies clothing store, Darlene Friedricks demonstrated how she creates hand-made cards using a variety of techniques.
Saturday’s tool was one most people wouldn’t expect: shaving cream. Friedricks puts dye in the cream, causing swirling patterns to form as a background for her work.
From there, she uses stamps and chalk to create a colorful image. Friedricks has been making cards for almost 10 years, and this is her first time demonstrating her process for ArtWalk.
“I love showing them what I’ve done with cards,” she said, although she said it has been difficult to draw people to the back of the shop where she works.
After two years of COVID precautions, for many this year’s ArtWalk seemed bigger than ever before, with open air painting, new venues and alternate forms of art.
“The last two years they had to scale back tightly with COVID,” said Leslie Jorgensen, another local painter. Jorgensen said she’s excited about seeing ArtWalk brought back in its full glory.
