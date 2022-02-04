The Food and Drug Administration announced a virtual meeting will take place Feb. 15 to discuss a request for emergency use authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use in children 6 months through 4 years of age.
In October the FDA authorized use of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11.
The FDA estimates there are approximately 18 million children younger than 5 in the U.S.
Dr. Moira Szilagyi, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said in a press release the organization is “encouraged that we may be one step closer to a COVID-19 vaccine being available for children under age 5, pending a rigorous review of Pfizer-BioNTech’s scientific data validating its safety and effectiveness by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We look forward to seeing the data.
“This month, we reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases among children since the pandemic’s onset. More than 3.5 million new cases in children were reported January 2022 alone, and more than 11.4 million children and teens have been infected by COVID-19 over the past two years,” Szilagyi said,
The news follows a nationwide surge of COVID-19 cases in January dominated by the Omicron variant.
In Chaffee County January’s case count nearly doubled the November high of 434. Chaffee County Public Health reported 865 cases during January with nine hospitalizations.
In the past seven days 134 cases have been reported in the county. As of 4 p.m. Thursday 18 cases had been reported for the day.
Across Colorado, the seven-day moving average of cases was 4,438 as of 4 p.m. Thursday, with a positivity rate of 15.92 percent.
Chaffee County currently stands 14th in vaccination rates by county, with 74.5 percent of those 5 and older being fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
