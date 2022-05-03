Salida City Council discussed moving forward with hiring an assistant city administrator during a work session Monday.
City Administrator Drew Nelson said while the city had budgeted for a human resources officer, staff has now realized they could use someone who has higher management skills to support and assist the city administrator and department heads, not only in human resource matters but also to be on hand to accommodate one-off projects, like the current Safe Outdoor Space project.
The salary for the position would start at $113,963 annually.
Councilwoman Dominique Naccarato recommended the city also look for someone skilled in diversity, equity and social justice, to which other council members agreed.
Community Development Director Bill Almquist and Parks and Recreation Director Mike “Diesel” Post led a discussion on the Safe Outdoor Space project.
Almquist said they were able to spend about a half day moving some things around and removing some horseshoe pits at Centennial Park, as preparation to set up an in-car camping site at that location.
“Right now we are looking at 10-12 sites with possible expansion,” Almquist said.
He also said they didn’t want the area to have the appearance of a “homeless camp,” and he made it clear it would be a place for local workers without a place to live to stay.
Councilman Harold Kasper asked about the use of tents on the site, and Almquist said that has been discussed, and while they don’t want it to look like a homeless encampment, there are no rules about tents yet.
Post said while his department has money in its budget for things like portable toilets, or boulders that might be used to designate the space, they don’t specifically have money for this project.
City Treasurer Merrell Bergin said if a budget for the project could be put together, the finance committee could review it and bring it before council to consider at its May 17 meeting.
Jessie Rollins with the Extraordinary Teen Council told council that the group will be putting together a Teen Mocktail Bar for youth ages 13-18 at SunFest, the end-of-the-school-year music festival at Riverside Park. While youth younger than 13 and adults will be allowed to come in to get drinks, for which ETC is requesting donations, the area is for teens only.
