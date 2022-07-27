Golden Burro Cafe & Lounge in Leadville received a $40,000 historic preservation grant this month to improve and preserve its exterior. The plant-based eatery is one of 25 restaurants across the country to receive the honor.

The grant, made possible by American Express and the National Trust for Historic Preservation, benefited independent small restaurants that have been in business for at least 25 years and operate in historic buildings or neighborhoods. 

