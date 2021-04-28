Full road closures between mile post 123 and 127 on U.S. 50 through Little Blue Creek Canyon begin today.
The first closure starts at 8:30 a.m. through 12:30 p.m., the next begins at 1:30 p.m. and ends at 5:30 p.m.
Regularly scheduled roadway closures including nighttime closures go into effect on May 3 as posted on www.us50info.com.
Little Blue Creek Canyon is between Gunnison and Montrose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.