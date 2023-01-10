The AT&T cell signal on Monarch Mountain has been down as of two weeks ago, knocked out by a blizzard.
It will continue to be down until a technician can reach it, but for that to happen the snow needs to melt first for safety, Jason Michaels of Salida’s AT&T store said.
