Flag Day, also called National Flag Day, honors the national flag on June 14, and Salida veterans’ organizations will commemorate the day with a ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the American Legion Hut, 235 10th St.
Following the ceremony, American Legion Post No. 64 will officiate the ceremony of proper flag retirement, with a short program and retirement of one of many flown flags that have served their purpose, a press release stated.
Ashes of the disposed flags will be deployed to be used in other military ceremonies and used in the understanding of what Flag Day represents.
The holiday commemorates the date in 1777 when the United States approved the design for its first national flag.
The idea to set aside a day to honor the national flag came from several sources. Bernard J. Cigrand, a Wisconsin schoolteacher, in 1885 urged his students to observe June 14 as “Flag Birthday.” He later wrote an essay published in a Chicago newspaper that urged Americans to proclaim this date as the day to celebrate the flag.
In 1888 William T. Kerr of Pennsylvania founded the American Flag Day Association of Western Pennsylvania, an organization to which he dedicated his life.
A lesser-known claim is that of George Morris of Connecticut, who is said to have organized the first formal celebration of the day in Hartford in 1861.
In 1916 President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed June 14 as the official date for Flag Day, and on Aug. 3, 1949, the U.S. Congress permanently established the date as National Flag Day.
Although Flag Day is not an official federal holiday, Pennsylvania celebrates the day as a state holiday.
Each year the U.S. president delivers an address that proclaims the week of June 14 as National Flag Week, and all Americans are encouraged to fly U.S. flags during that week.
