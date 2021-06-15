Lila Veronica, a speaker, business movement coach and host of the W.O.W! Women Who Own Their Worth podcast, presented a talk on feminine leadership recently at A Church. The presentation was sponsored by Salida Circus.
“Feminine leadership is not about gender,” said Lila Veronica. “It’s about leading from love using logic.”
In the 90-minute interactive presentation titled “The Future of Feminine Leadership,” Veronica discussed how collaborate decision making can make projects successful.
“Feminine leadership means being willing to ask for help, being willing to grow and being open to not knowing what is next,” she said.
Salida City Councilman Justin Critelli said, “I’m inspired by her message that love and creation can transform the toxicity inherent in the system. The revolution has to start in our hearts first to spread outward.”
Veronica will be hosting monthly gatherings to discuss tools and ideas for social change. She is a former instructor of Environmental Policy at the Ohio State University, has taught mind-body practices for more than 20 years and focuses on uplifting visionary leaders.
She has coached and spoken on six continents and currently serves on the board of directors for Jovial Concepts, an organization that helps feed families in the poorest neighborhoods of Denver. She also practices and teaches Bowspring yoga.
For more information go to www.lila.com or email thereinventedwoman@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.