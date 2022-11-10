Chaffee County voters approved ballot question 1A, which will, without increasing any taxes, allocate 60 percent of the existing occupational lodging tax for housing and childcare, while the other 40 percent will go toward tourism.

The measure received 7,041 yes votes, 63.81 percent, compared to 3,994 no votes, or 36.19 percent, as of 5 p.m. Thursday.

