Research results using the James Webb Space Telescope will be the topic of a talk by Dr. J. McKim Malville for the Central Colorado Humanists Sunday Science program at 10 a.m. Sunday at the Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave.
After a flawless launch and deployment, the telescope resides a million miles from Earth, where it will explore the extremes of time in our universe from its very beginnings and search for the presence of life beyond earth, a press release stated.
Malville’s research interests have drawn him to ancient astronomies, solar physics, interstellar medium and the aurora. A past chair of the University of Colorado Department of Astro-Geophysics, he is presently professor emeritus of the Department of Astrophysical and Planetary Sciences at CU and visiting professor at the University of Wales, U.K.
Central Colorado Humanists sponsor Sunday Science presentations each month on topics understandable by both scientists and nonscientists.
As COVID precautions, socializing will take place outside, before and after the program. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m., and masks will be required at the door.
The talk will be available for viewing on the Humanists website shortly after Sunday.
