Four people were injured in a rollover at the Seven Peaks Festival site Friday evening in Villa Grove.
A 2020 Polaris Razor utility vehicle, driven by Julian Meza, 27, of Denver, was traveling in a field at the festival site.
The vehicle rolled several times, ejecting Meza and three other occupants, a Colorado State Patrol press release stated.
The wreck happened at about 9:39 p.m. Friday.
Meza and his passengers received minor and serious injuries and were transported to San Luis Valley Regional Medical Center or Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Colorado State Patrol stated alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.
