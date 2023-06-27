McDermott returns to The Mountain Mail

Cailey McDermott has returned to The Mountain Mail, but this time as the editor.
“We’re very excited about Cailey coming onboard to lead the way as we continue to provide great local news and information for readers across each channel – print, website, newsletters and social media audience,” said Jim O’Rourke, publisher of parent company O’Rourke Media Group.
McDermott will take the wheel from Paul Goetz, who has worked at the paper as a news editor and managing editor for the past 17 years.
Goetz “has done an amazing job for the past 17 years as editor of The Mountain Mail,” O’Rourke said. “It's a great thing that he'll still be on the OMG News team in a new capacity and can assist with the transition.”
McDermott grew up in Vermont. She graduated from St. Michael’s College in 2009 with a degree in mass communications and journalism with a concentration in photography.
She moved to Salida in October 2010 to be a ski bum, attended a roller derby game and sent photos to Goetz that led to an interview and a full-time reporter job at The Mountain Mail, which she held from December 2010 until August 2013.
Since then, McDermott freelanced for the Chaffee County Times and Discover Magazine; she was recruited to help launch and manage The Ark Magazine for its entire lifespan, 2016-2018; and took over the ownership/editorship/publishing of Colorado Central Magazine in July 2021.
She has also dabbled in stand-up comedy, performing for the first time in 2017 in Salida, with a handful of paid gigs around town since.
Her husband, André Wilkins, is the performing arts teacher at Salida High School. Her daughter, Dílse (DEAL-shuh), attends the Salida Early Childhood Center and will be a preschooler in the fall.
“I’m thrilled about this incredible career opportunity,” McDermott said. “I’m looking forward to building relationships and trust in this city I love so much. This job feels a bit like coming home.”
