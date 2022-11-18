Testimony in the Talmage Trujillo trial entered its second day Friday with defense witnesses Cory Scheffel, former dean of students at Salida High School, and Salida Police Officer C.J. Meseke who was acting school resource officer Sept. 23, 2021.
Scheffel ran through his recollections of the events of that day and of his interactions with law enforcement, school staff and Trujillo.
The situation arose from a Horizons Exploratory Academy student who had tested positive for COVID-19, had made suicidal threats and mentioned having access to a firearm to his grandmother, who subsequently called 911 and reported the youth was headed to the high school.
Both Deputy District Attorney Taylor Smith and defense attorney Riley Selleck took Scheffel through the events of that day.
The rest of the day’s testimony was that of Meseke, who provided a timeline of events, actions and communications for the incident.
Meseke also explained the role and training of a school resource officer and training in de-escalating situations and handling mental health crises.
He said Salida Police coordinate with Solvista during mental health crises and must secure a person before Solvista can respond.
The defense presented audio evidence of calls and conversations during the event, as well as a recorded SHS staff meeting in which Talmage Trujillo explained events to the staff.
Under cross examination Selleck challenged Meseke’s testimony versus a report Meseke wrote on the incident, pointing out errors in timing and phone calls made.
Selleck also brought up a 2020 incident in which Meseke used a legal deceit tactic to obtain a confession from a suspect and the information was erroneously reported to 11th Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy.
After explaining the tactic to a new officer, who had passed on the erroneous information, Meseke made and off-color remark regarding the judge, for which he was reprimanded and had to apologize.
The prosecution has one more witness to call before resting its case Monday.
The defense will then begin its case and it is expected the witnesses will include Salida School Superintendent David Blackburn.
The case will then be turned over to the jury and it is expected a verdict may be reached on Monday afternoon.
Log In
