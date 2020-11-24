Bells will not ring this holiday season, the Salvation Army reported Monday.
The annual fundraising drive and tradition that starts the day after Thanksgiving, and continues through Christmas Eve is cancelled due to COVID-19.
The local committee made the decision because it “was in the best interest of our volunteers.”
Asking volunteers to interact in a public setting would create additional opportunities for exposure to the virus.
Despite this decision, there is still a need for donations, according to the Salvation Army.
Annually, there is a need for financial assistance and funds raised for the Salvation Army Emergency Assistance Program can help..
Money raised locally helps individuals and families in need who live in Chaffee County.
Only ten percent of the funds raised are kept by the parent organization, leaving ninety percent to directly help Chaffee County residents.
During the past fiscal year, the Salvation Army received 71 applications and 36 individuals or families in our community received financial help from these funds.
Most assistance checks are used for housing needs, such as payment of the first month rent or security deposit on a residence.
Donations may prevent a family from being evicted or keep the gas and electricity on after a parent has fallen behind on rent due to a one-time illness or accident, for example.
Those interested in making a tax deductible donation to the Salvation Army may do so one of these ways:
Mail a check to Chaffee County Human Services at 448 E. First St. Suite 166, Salida, CO 81201 Attn: Salvation Army.
Visit the website at https://www.chaffee-hhs.org/chaffee-county-salvation-army-bell-ringing/ and click on the link to donate online through PayPal using a credit card or your PayPal account.
Venmo a donation to @ChaffeeCounty-DHS.
Drop a donation into a Salvation Army kettle bell placed near the check-out area in Walmart or Safeway in Salida or at City Market in Buena Vista.
The local Salvation Army committee has set a goal to raise at least $25,000 this season.
Nearly $26,000 was raised in each of the past two years and was used to help members of our local community.
