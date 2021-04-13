Jim Pankey starts work at Caring and Sharing

Jim Pankey enjoys working in the resale industry, especially when it benefits those in need.
Pankey is the new manager at the Caring and Sharing thrift store and he said it’s a good fit for him.
The Illinois native worked for many years in manufacturing, for several companies including in the wind industry in Brighton, the ship yards in San Pedro, California and Mitsubishi.
At 40 he went back to school to earn his bachelors degree from Lincoln Christian University in Lincoln, Illinois and at 50 completed his masters degree in business administration at Colorado Christian University in Lakewood.
He started his first thrift store in Bloomington, Illinois in 2009, which is now owned and operated by a daughter.
He opened other resale stores along the way.
About five years ago the Pankeys moved to Salida and opened Salida Thrift in the building across U.S. 50 from Patio Pancake in 2016. He also acquired East First Emporium from Bonnie McDonald in 2017, and the vintage store now known as True Vintage Finds and Home Goods. All those businesses have passed on to new owners.
When the manager position at Caring and Sharing fell open Pankey applied and got the job.
Pankey said the resell community is very much alive in Salida.
Pankey said he doesn’t foresee any major changes in Caring and Sharing. He said he is passionate about the store and the benevolent programs the organization has in place, including a soon to open soup kitchen.
Part of the mission of the store is to not only supply needs, but to grow revenues so the organization can continue its work.
The programs supported by the thrift store also include the Caring and Sharing Resource Center and Valley to Valley Senior Daycare Center.
Pankey said people in Salida are very generous in their donations and in a small town like Salida that kindness is ‘“truly a small miracle.”
Caring and Sharing helps upward of 200 people in need per week, he said.
He said with the work he’s doing, “My life has much more meaning” and helps fill his need to be involved and helpful.
The impact of COVID-19 in the last year has “affected all parts of society and the need has only grown, he said.
It has shown him the gravity of stewardship, he said. “We’re all stewards of the donations from the community,” he said, and he plans to process those resources to their greatest potential to help others.
