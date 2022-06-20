Salida City Council will meet for its work session and a regular meeting at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. respectively on Tuesday, as today is the Juneteenth holiday.
The meetings will take place in council chambers in the Touber Building, 448 E. First St.
During their work session, council members are scheduled to discuss potential questions to place on the November ballot, including selling the Salida Community Center to the nonprofit Salida Senior Citizens for $10; increasing the occupation tax on short-term rentals, looking at a range of $3,000 to $5,000 per license per year; and increasing the per-night occupation lodging tax on short-term rentals only. The current rate is $4.82 per night, with no current set increase.
The increases in tax rates on short-term rentals, as stated in the memo to the council, are to be used for affordable housing.
Finance Director Aimee Tihonovich will talk to the council about the 2023 budget, including a presentation on base budget levels, which are for ongoing operating expenses and “designed to provide sufficient funds to continue the operations of existing programs.”
During the regular meeting at 6 p.m., council will hear the final reading and conduct a public hearing on Ordinance 2022-09, which will repeal and replace Chapter 2, Article XVII of the Salida Municipal Code, updating the city’s response to civil emergencies.
In new business, council will vote on Resolution 2022-28, reviewing the Salida historic survey plan.
Council will also adjourn to executive session to discuss potential real estate acquisitions.
To join the meeting online, go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6382995264411204366 or watch live at https://c.streamhoster.com/embed/media/W6sdC9/xAIlQfSsmmO/vpfQhcsApYv_5?preview=1.
